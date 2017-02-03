Volunteers make surprise cross carvings - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Volunteers make surprise cross carvings

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
The group carved crosses. (Source:WALB) The group carved crosses. (Source:WALB)
Tom Gieryic, owner (Source:WALB) Tom Gieryic, owner (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany volunteers showed their gratitude to a man who equipped them with the tools to help storm victims.

A group of chainsaw workers, who call themselves the Lockett Station Lumberjacks, carved Gieryic's Automotive owner Tom Gieryic a wooden cross.

Gieryic donated chainsaws to those volunteers. 

Members also sold some of their sculptures to raise money to buy more equipment.       

"These crosses are made out of wood that these guys cleared from the land," said Gieryic. "Their sweat, blood and love and they're using that same thing to make the crosses out of it, too. There's a lot of emotion in those crosses." 

Within the first hour of carving, the group raised enough money to buy at least six more chainsaws.

