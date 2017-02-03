City leaders close deal on Albany Heights with a local, private - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

City leaders close deal on Albany Heights with a local, private developer

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

City leaders determined a future for Albany Heights. As of Wednesday, a local, private developer Pace Burt Jr. has decided to move forward with redeveloping the building into a mixed-use property. 

The two million dollar investment will transform the building into 64 loft apartment units, including a reserved unit for a police officer as well as commercial retail space on the bottom floor.

The process started a little over a year ago as the city searched for developers.

And a few months back, the city commission approved the sale of Albany Heights to Burt.

City officials said the news they hope will motivate others to invest in downtown. 

"It means additional tax dollars, which increases our tax base and allows us more money to be able to do other developments in downtown Albany so its just all around a great deal. It looks at jobs being created, people are going to have to work there," said Downtown Manager LaToya Cutts. 

Albany Heights is located at the corner of Pine Avenue and North Jackson.

City leaders say Burt expects to have the redevelopment of Albany Heights ready for folks to move in by the end of 2017.

