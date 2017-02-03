Liberty Tax Oakridge throws Relief Roadside Party for storm victims

Liberty Tax Oakridge also has supplies for storm victims to pickup. (Source: WALB)

Kids play in bouncy castles during Liberty Tax Relief Roadside Party. (Source: WALB)

An Albany tax company brightened the day of storm victims by throwing a party.

Liberty Tax Oakridge location held a Relief Roadside Party for tornado survivors Friday afternoon.

Families enjoyed hot dogs, rode the train and played in bouncy castles.

Staff said they wanted to give back during this time of need.

"Our community has been impacted by the tornado damage and so everybody needs a little relief, a little fun, a little relaxation," said Liberty Tax Franchisee Becky Elder.

Liberty Tax corporate office also put together a tornado task force to raise donations for storm victims.

Folks can stop by the store and pickup supplies ranging from toiletries, clothes, blankets and several other items.

The store is located at 202 East Oakridge Drive.

