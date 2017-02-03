Albany volunteers pray for storm-impacted families after cleanup - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany volunteers pray for storm-impacted families after cleanup

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
Connect
Shane Waller (Source: WALB) Shane Waller (Source: WALB)
Relief & Recovery volunteers help with storm cleanup. (Source: WALB) Relief & Recovery volunteers help with storm cleanup. (Source: WALB)
Waller cuts tree limbs for storm victims. (Source: WALB) Waller cuts tree limbs for storm victims. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

One Albany volunteer not only cleaned up storm debris, but prayed for each storm victim. 

Shane Waller works with Albany Relief and Recovery, helping folks with storm damage. 

While on the job, Waller treats the disaster like a mission trip. He's worked on dozens of homes, and every time he asked to pray with the family, and he's gotten a positive response so far.

"I mean the people that have a servant's heart is the people that's going to come in and not want to charge a dollar. We're not trying to take money from anybody. There's a lot of people hurt now and personally I feel like we're on a brink of a revival and this is when we got to show people our love. We've got to show them we're Christians by our love," said Waller.

Volunteers encourage folks in hard hit areas to organize with their neighbors, so they can best leverage the resources. 

Click here if you need to request help from Albany Relief and Recovery.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • 80 jobs up for grabs at new and expanded Hamilton Relay call center

    80 jobs up for grabs at new and expanded Hamilton Relay call center

    Monday, May 8 2017 4:37 AM EDT2017-05-08 08:37:42 GMT
    The call center added 2,400 sq. ft. to its Dawson Road location (Source: WALB)The call center added 2,400 sq. ft. to its Dawson Road location (Source: WALB)

    Hamilton Relay is looking to fill more than 80 open positions that were created after the call center was expanded and rebuilt following January's devastating storm.

    More >>

    Hamilton Relay is looking to fill more than 80 open positions that were created after the call center was expanded and rebuilt following January's devastating storm.

    More >>

  • Crisp Co. sends two firefighters to help fight West Mims Fire

    Crisp Co. sends two firefighters to help fight West Mims Fire

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:40:41 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Two Crisp County firefighters headed to Southeast Georgia Sunday helping fight a massive wildfire.. Charlton County, Georgia is getting help from different departments across the state, including Crisp County, to fight the West Mims Fire.

    More >>

    Two Crisp County firefighters headed to Southeast Georgia Sunday helping fight a massive wildfire.. Charlton County, Georgia is getting help from different departments across the state, including Crisp County, to fight the West Mims Fire.

    More >>

  • Girl Scouts hosts award ceremony for highest honors

    Girl Scouts hosts award ceremony for highest honors

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:35:44 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Sunday was a big day for some young girls in South Georgia. The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia held a special ceremony to honor girls and volunteers. The organization presented the girls with the highest awards...gold, silver and bronze stars.

    More >>

    Sunday was a big day for some young girls in South Georgia. The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia held a special ceremony to honor girls and volunteers. The organization presented the girls with the highest awards...gold, silver and bronze stars.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly