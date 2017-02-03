Albany volunteers pray for storm-impacted families after cleanup

One Albany volunteer not only cleaned up storm debris, but prayed for each storm victim.

Shane Waller works with Albany Relief and Recovery, helping folks with storm damage.

While on the job, Waller treats the disaster like a mission trip. He's worked on dozens of homes, and every time he asked to pray with the family, and he's gotten a positive response so far.

"I mean the people that have a servant's heart is the people that's going to come in and not want to charge a dollar. We're not trying to take money from anybody. There's a lot of people hurt now and personally I feel like we're on a brink of a revival and this is when we got to show people our love. We've got to show them we're Christians by our love," said Waller.

Volunteers encourage folks in hard hit areas to organize with their neighbors, so they can best leverage the resources.

Click here if you need to request help from Albany Relief and Recovery.

