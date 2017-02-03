ATC gathers storm supplies from Georgia technical colleges

All 22 of the Technical College System of Georgia schools gathered supplies for south Georgia storm victims, and trucks picked them up and delivered them to Albany Tech Friday afternoon.

It was an organized and unified effort to reinvigorate the recovering communities.

"From the day the first storm hit until this morning, we've gotten phone calls from our colleagues wanting to know how to help, what to do, what to send," said Albany Tech president Dr. Anthony Parker.

They sent cleaning supplies, plenty of food and drinks and hygiene items to name a few.

Fresh out of basketball practice, both the Albany Tech women's and men's team did the grunt work—unloading and sorting out the goods.

"No one would want an event like what occurred to happen, but the response to if from my colleagues and my students has been tremendous," said Dr. Parker.

"We as the team, we used to talk about how we wanted to give to the community," said ATC sophomore basketball player Alicia Gertman. "But we didn't know what we wanted to do. So this is a great opportunity for us to give back to the community."

With both teams in mid-season form, of course they had to make things interesting.

"Actually we had a competition who could unwrap the fastest and sort things out," said Gertman. "We had an assembly line, it was fun."

Alicia Gertman claims her team, the black shirts, won the race, but in the bigger picture she knows it was important for the teams to do what they could to ease the pain storm victims endured.

"I just wanted to give back, because if it was me, I would want somebody to help me as well."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.