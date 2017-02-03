Health officials warn recovery workers of fiberglass in storm debris

Health officials warn that some storm debris may contain fiberglass. (Source: WALB)

Fiberglass is used in insulation and roofing materials. (Source: WALB)

Public health officials recommend tornado recovery workers to be aware that some debris may contain fiberglass. The Department of Health received complaints from people in the storm-impacted area in East Albany.

Folks reported experiencing such symptoms as burning skin, mouth sores and trouble breathing.

Officials urged folks to take the necessary precautions by wearing loose-fitting, long-sleeved clothing and gloves, a mask over the nose and mouth and safety glasses with side shields.

"Fiber glass is often find inside of installation for mobile homes. It can also be found in brick and mortar homes in the attics for the most parts so when the tornado came through it obviously exposed those types of materials which people are handling when they cleanup," said DPH Environmental Health Director Dewayne Tanner.

Officials said limited exposure to fiberglass is unlikely to result in cancer or other serious chronic conditions.

If you do come in contact with it, the exposed area should be flushed with water.

