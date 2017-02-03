Albany man packs up for Super Bowl - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany man packs up for Super Bowl

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
An Albany man is making his way to the Super Bowl (Source: NRG Stadium) An Albany man is making his way to the Super Bowl (Source: NRG Stadium)
Kendell Crawford (Source: WALB) Kendell Crawford (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Just days away from the Super Bowl, Falcons fans are packing up, including some right in Albany.

Kendell Crawford has gone to the Super Bowl every year for the past 15 years. He says this year will be even more exciting.

After the busy few weeks he had trying to help reconstruct damaged homes, he was on his way to watch the Falcons win it all.

"One thing you have to do before you got to heaven is go to at least one Super Bowl, at least one and then you will be addicted. The morale is great, the people are great. People from all walks of life will be there to just have a good time," said Crawford.

Crawford says he plans to go to as many Super Bowls as he can in his lifetime.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

