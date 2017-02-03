Second Disaster Recovery Center to open Monday at the Albany Mal - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Second Disaster Recovery Center to open Monday at the Albany Mall

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A second Disaster Recovery Center will open in Albany Monday.
The second center will be located in the Albany Mall.

The first disaster recovery center at 1721 East Oglethorpe Boulevard will remain open.  It will be open tomorrow from 9 AM  to 5PM.
The second location in the Mall will have FEMA representatives, who storm victims can come in and have their questions answered face to face.  There will also be Small Business Administration representatives, and state of Georgia information reps.

You do not have to be a resident of Dougherty County to register at either of the Disaster Recovery Centers.

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved

