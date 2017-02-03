Construction company to help storm victims without insurance

Crawford's Construction and Roofing and Shipp's Building Contracts are working together to help families a who doesn't have insurance. (Source: WALB)

Two businesses are partnering up to keep storm victims in their homes.

Crawford's Construction and Roofing and Shipp's Building Contracts are working together to help families a who doesn't have insurance.

They are going to help one family each month repair their home.

They know even with FEMA help, it can be expensive to fix a home.

They also know there are a lot of families without insurance.

"God blesses us to bless others. We are here to serve humanity and I think that's what we're going to do," said Crawford's Construction owner Kendell Crawford.

"If you've ever been without a home and you see somebody coming to your rescue and going to help you and not ask you for anything, I think that will be something to help them see hope again," said Ricky Shipp of Shipp's Building Contracts.

Dawn Cutchens Country Financial Insurance Agency and Rehoboth Church are also helping.

If you or you know of someone that can help, send an e-mail to crawfordconstruction3500@yahoo.com.

They are also looking for community partners to help donate supplies.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.