DCSS helps storm victims

Its been a difficult month for thousands in Dougherty County, especially for young children who have lost everything.

Many of those children attend schools within the Dougherty County School System.

But the community has rallied and has been doing what they can to help the families.

On Friday, students had a friendly message today for their peers who are struggling.

They wanted to share words of encouragement to their classmates in need.

"Stay strong and rise up," said fifth grader at Amari Brown.

S"Don't be scared, people will help you," said first grader at Lake Park Elementary School Reese Wesley with a big smile.

The school system estimates 2,000 to 3,000 students have been impacted by the two storms in some way, whether they lost their home forever or lost power for a few days.

"We were out of power for a very, very long time," said fourth grader at Live Oak Elementary school Covin Westbrook, as he dropped off items with other students at Albany middle school to help displaced families.

"All this stuff we donated is for you and for anyone who doesn't have power or food and water," said Live Oak Elementary School fourth grader Adarius Ellis.

Some students know their own friends are suffering.

"My friend's property had some damage and I want to tell her to say strong and it will be okay," exclaimed fifth grader at Live Oak Elementary Amira Wooden.

At Lake Park Elementary, students paid to wear jeans instead of uniforms on Friday. They raised $900 to go to families in need.

"We want to help those people who lost their homes because it's hard for them," said first grader at Lake Park Elementary school Shannon Butler.

The school system as a whole has raised $16,500 for families.

"It's okay. All people are going to help you," said first grader Eden Spears.

Many students have been out in the community cleaning up themselves.

"My neighbors, I helped them get a tree off their fence," said first grader Ben Cioban.

And at Sherwood Acres, teachers presented gift cards from St. Pauls Episcopal Church to affected families.

Nyockia Ferrell has a daughter at the school. Friday, she received a gift card to Wallchart.

"I'm just thankful that people are thinking about us in our hard times, just thankful," said Ferrell.

Like the Ferrell, the school system knows many families won't return to their homes.

At Turner Elementary School along over 80 students are currently displaced, 65 of them have lost everything.

"My friend, her house, I'm pretty sure trees fell on it. Her house was kind of destroyed so she has to get a new house," said Martina Parks, a fifth grader at Lake Park Elementary School.

If you want to donate items, you can drop them off at Albany Middle School or at 711 Corn Avenue at the gifted student program building.

You can also make monetary donations through the Dougherty County Schools website.

