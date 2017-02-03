Coffee Co. officials continue search for missing man - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Coffee Co. officials continue search for missing man

By Michael Reed, Digital Content Producer
Shawn Brooker (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff's Office) Shawn Brooker (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff's Office)
COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) -

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office is searching for leads into the disappearance of a Douglas man. Multiple ground searches have been conducted, along with two aerial searches, around the county for 43-year-old Shawn Brooker.

According to officials, Brooker was last seen on January 18.

Brooker is a white male, about 6'1" and 190 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo of a "T" on his upper right arm  and a black tiger on his upper right chest.

Brooker was last seen wearing light-colored blue jeans, a red and black reversible jacket, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Brooker's whereabouts or is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the Coffee County 9-1-1 center at (912) 384-7675.

Tips can also be left on the TIPS line at (912) 383-8477.

