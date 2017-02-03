Movie star makes donation to DCSS - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Movie star makes donation to DCSS

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
A truckload of donations were provided (Source: WALB) A truckload of donations were provided (Source: WALB)
The effort was a part the "Hosea Helps" nonprofit (Source: The effort was a part the "Hosea Helps" nonprofit (Source:
Afemo Omilami (Source: WALB) Afemo Omilami (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Dougherty County School system received a big donation from a Hollywood star.

Afemo Omilami, who has appeared in the Hunger Games, the Blind Side, Remember the Titans, and many more films, brought three truckloads of food and school supplies to Albany Middle School on Friday.

It's part of a non-profit organization "Hosea Helps," which he runs in Atlanta. 

They provide food and other necessities for the homeless and those who need it after natural disasters.

A young girl at an Atlanta middle school saw the devastation in Albany and wanted to help.

"We give school supplies to kids. I know that is going to be a big thing for us. We are really going to rally around the city and give school supplies to flood the children here," said Omilami.

Omilami also made a stop at Mount Zion Church. He said he only brought a handful of trucks, but he plans to come back with more items in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • Crisp Co. sends two firefighters to help fight West Mims Fire

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:40:41 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Two Crisp County firefighters headed to Southeast Georgia Sunday helping fight a massive wildfire.. Charlton County, Georgia is getting help from different departments across the state, including Crisp County, to fight the West Mims Fire.

  • Girl Scouts hosts award ceremony for highest honors

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:35:44 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Sunday was a big day for some young girls in South Georgia. The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia held a special ceremony to honor girls and volunteers. The organization presented the girls with the highest awards...gold, silver and bronze stars.

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.31"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -1.70".

