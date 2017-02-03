Movie star makes donation to DCSS

The Dougherty County School system received a big donation from a Hollywood star.

Afemo Omilami, who has appeared in the Hunger Games, the Blind Side, Remember the Titans, and many more films, brought three truckloads of food and school supplies to Albany Middle School on Friday.

It's part of a non-profit organization "Hosea Helps," which he runs in Atlanta.

They provide food and other necessities for the homeless and those who need it after natural disasters.

A young girl at an Atlanta middle school saw the devastation in Albany and wanted to help.

"We give school supplies to kids. I know that is going to be a big thing for us. We are really going to rally around the city and give school supplies to flood the children here," said Omilami.

Omilami also made a stop at Mount Zion Church. He said he only brought a handful of trucks, but he plans to come back with more items in the coming weeks.

