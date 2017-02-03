Time, location announced for additional DAV aid vouchers - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Time, location announced for additional DAV aid vouchers

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Veterans waited several hours and even a few days for a voucher from the DAV. (Source: WALB) Veterans waited several hours and even a few days for a voucher from the DAV. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Officials with Disabled American Veterans, or DAV, have issued 150 additional aid vouchers to South Georgia veterans.

This comes after veterans in the Albany area had trouble securing the vouchers earlier this week.

The vouchers, worth up to $250 each, will be delivered Saturday between 3:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the FEMA disaster recovery office on 1721 East Oglethorpe Blvd.

There is not yet any word on when DAV officials will return with additional vouchers.

Officials said that demand for assistance was higher than the original 50 requests to over 300 people on-site.

This far, DAV has issued 250 aid drafts, worth $93,250, and 250 supply kits to veterans in the Albany area.

They included this statement in the release:

We understand the need for assistance in these situations evolves over time, though it is extremely rare they change so rapidly and overwhelm our system. DAV is a non-profit organization, which receives no government funding and is solely reliant on the generosity of individual and corporate donors to support the work we do for veterans, to include our Disaster Relief Program. With limited funds and a long year of storms ahead of us, it’s important that we ensure grants are provided exclusively to veterans who have been impacted by the disaster. We will make every effort to ensure this process goes more efficiently moving forward.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

