Valdosta children get teeth cleaned, learn dentistry

"It's a win-win situation, where our students get to interact with the children and have a lot of fun and have a learning experience and children have access to care," said Sandi Woodward, Director of Dental Programs.(Source:WALB)

Children in Valdosta got a chance to get their teeth cleaned for free.

An annual "Give Kids a Smile Day" event was held Friday at Wiregrass College in Valdosta for yet another year.

Students at the dental college got a hands-on learning experience while providing the service.

"It's a win-win situation, where our students get to interact with the children and have a lot of fun and have a learning experience and children have access to care," said Sandi Woodward, Director of Dental Programs.

Students helped about 50 children get healthier smiles. They hope to continue the program in years to come.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.