VSU students excited for Uber; Taxi services make plans for the change

Quick and Convenient, those are the most popular answers as to why students at Valdosta State University are excited for the Uber ride share service to come to town.

"I was like wow, very interesting, Im very for it. It was about time for uber to come here," said Richard Burrito, student.

The popular ride share service allows you to request a ride and see the exact time it will arrive. Students say it will be helpful.

"Most to the kids who don't have cars, mainly freshman," said Nick Gillis, student.

Gillis said he always serves as the designated driver for his friends.

He also thinks more students will choose this safe option of transportation when they go out at night.

"I have a lot of friends who go out and party, and that will keep me from being their DD so I can sleep in instead of going out. It will be great,"

There are other ride services now in Valdosta such as taxis and buses but students said they might now prefer to take an Uber.

"I actually never use the taxi service here. I think Uber is more popular in the main stream. People are actually going to start using it instead of taxis, they just feel old fashioned," said Burrito.

Employees with taxi companies aren't as excited about the news but they do have plans to retain their business with current customers.

"We've seen them coming for the last four years. What we have done to anticipate their arrival is make our service a taxi service and uber together," said Manager, Anthony McCoppin.

Now 244 has more drivers and they have a new app that will cater to younger customers but they will still accept cash payments as well.

"With uber they discriminate to some degree with their customers because you have to have a smart phone and a credit card or a debit card," said McCoppin.

So Whether you're excited or just making plans for the change, Uber will be here up and running before we know it.

"With our repeat customers we think we will keep close to all, if not all," said McCoppin.

A minimum of 40 drivers have to sign up by February 28th to unlock the app.

Drivers must meet certain guidelines outlined by the company.

