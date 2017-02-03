Taxi service preps for Super Bowl - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Taxi service preps for Super Bowl

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

South Georgia cab companies are ready for all the business that super bowl weekend will bring.  

244 Cab Company in Valdosta said they will have full staff Sunday night.

Company employees said its a very busy night for them.

They said that with our Atlanta Falcons being a Superbowl contender that more people might be out watching the game.

"Basically what we do is staff extra drivers during those peak time periods. We keep our rates the same 24 hours a day 7 days a week," said Manager, Anthony McCoppin.

If you need a ride you can call the cab service at 229-244-8294.

