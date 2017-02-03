Lee Co. students meteorologists for a day at WALB - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee Co. students meteorologists for a day at WALB

Andrew Gorton teaches kids the basics of making weather graphics. (Source: WALB) Andrew Gorton teaches kids the basics of making weather graphics. (Source: WALB)
Students also got a behind the scenes look at the WALB station. (Source: WALB) Students also got a behind the scenes look at the WALB station. (Source: WALB)
Students learned how the green screen works and then tried it out! (Source: WALB) Students learned how the green screen works and then tried it out! (Source: WALB)
Students had a chance to present this afternoon's forecast at the weather wall. (Source: WALB) Students had a chance to present this afternoon's forecast at the weather wall. (Source: WALB)
After Friday's visit, Emma Bailey thinks she might want to work in the news industry one day. (Source: WALB) After Friday's visit, Emma Bailey thinks she might want to work in the news industry one day. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A few future meteorologists visited the WALB studio Friday afternoon.

After presenting their weather forecasting projects, students from Lee County Middle School West experienced what it's like to be a broadcast meteorologist for an afternoon.

The students got a behind the scenes tour of the station, learned how weather graphics are made and even got to record their own forecast on the green screen.

"My favorite part was in the studio doing the forecast," said student Emma Bailey

 A few students said that after seeing a news studio, they want to work in the news industry when they grow up. 

To see more of the tour and their forecasts, you can visit Andrew Gorton's Facebook page.

Watch it here:

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

