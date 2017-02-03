What are pre-roll and post-roll video ads?

A popular ad campaign for many businesses is the use of pre-roll and post-roll video ads.
Pre-roll video ads, which usually run between 15 and 30 seconds, play ahead of a video when a user chooses to watch it.
Post-roll video ads are built in a similar way, but play just after a user watches a video.
Why pre-roll and post-roll?
Many businesses choose this type of ad in order to take advantage of a generally captive audience. The user wants to watch a video they are interested in, and is willing to wait and watch an advertiser's message in order to get the content they are after.
Want to know if pre-roll or post-roll advertising can be right for you?
Contact our sales team for opportunities.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.