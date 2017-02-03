What are pre-roll and post-roll video ads?

A popular ad campaign for many businesses is the use of pre-roll and post-roll video ads.

Pre-roll video ads, which usually run between 15 and 30 seconds, play ahead of a video when a user chooses to watch it.

Post-roll video ads are built in a similar way, but play just after a user watches a video.

Why pre-roll and post-roll?

Many businesses choose this type of ad in order to take advantage of a generally captive audience. The user wants to watch a video they are interested in, and is willing to wait and watch an advertiser's message in order to get the content they are after.

