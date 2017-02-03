Homeowner thanks police patrols in storm-damaged areas

An Albany homeowner wants to thank officers that patrolled storm-damaged areas. (Source: WALB)

An extremely grateful homeowner wants to send a huge 'thank you' to law enforcement agencies that patrolled his heavily damaged neighborhood after the tornadoes.

Samuel Broome lives in the Hardup and Homestead area where tornadoes destroyed homes and ripped ancient trees out of the ground.

He said ever since the storms, officers from Albany Police Department, Dougherty County Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Dougherty County Sheriff's Office have been patrolling his neighborhood, making sure storm-damaged properties were secured and protected.

Broome said knowing that they were there patrolling gave him peace of mind while at work.

"I just believe that they need to know," said Broome. "You see so much on TV these days where people are bashing the police. Not in my neighborhood. When we say we back them, we back them."

Broome said he has tried to stop and personally thank each officer patrolling his neighborhood.

