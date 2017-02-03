State Reps join union to help Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

State Reps join union to help Albany

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Georgia AFL-CIO and members of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus are working to let storm victims know they have their support.  

Friday, they participated in a community Clean-Up in Albany. They raised over five thousand dollars in donations, and distributed donated paper products, personal care items, food, and water to two different churches.

State Representative Winfred Dukes was there to lead groups of volunteers as they removed storm debris.

"It is important for the people of our community to know that their needs are being heard by people all over the state," said District 154 Representative Winfred Dukes.  "Help is on the way."

"When people need help, your heart goes out to what they've gone through," said Georgia AFL-CIO President Charlie Flemming. "So we're just trying to do a little bit to help people get back to normal."

They will try to come back to Albany in a few weeks to provide more storm relief. 

