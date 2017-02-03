Reward offered in Albany arsons - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Reward offered in Albany arsons

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Fire Department is offering a reward to whoever can help solve recent acts of arson in the area. 

Thursday night, AFD was called to 105 East Road for a structure fire.  This is the fourth structure fire in this area, in just three weeks .

Investigator Sam Harris says the fire originated from someone smoking drugs in the front of the building.

"We are trying to stop these fires. They are in vacant structures, and unfortunately in this area, there is a lot of foot traffic. But if you see people going in and out of these structures, call.  We need to stop this," said Harris.

If you have any information that could help authorities, you can call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

You could also earn a reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

