Anne Cline sings 'Albany Strong' in the WALB studio

On January 22nd, South Georgia was pounded by three rounds of severe storms and tornadoes that killed 16 people and injured nearly 100 more.

An Albany singer-songwriter, Anne Cline, took to Facebook two days later with a song she composed about how she was feeling and what she was seeing in the aftermath.

Her 5 minute clip of her singing the now titled "Albany Strong" went viral in the South Georgia community.

WALB invited her to sing in the studio live during the 7 p.m. newscast on January 25th. You can watch that video here.

Cline shared the lyrics to her song with us, and you can read them here:

As I look around

So much devastation

So heartbroken

So many loved ones are gone.

Sometimes you never know

But then you soon wake up.

Cause I'm your heart.

You never thought this day would come.



(chorus)

But what doesn't kill us

It makes us stronger.

People come together when we need it most

We'll build it back up and work together.

It won't take us long.

Just hold on Albany strong.

You know they say that you don't realize what you got until it's gone

And, I guess that's true

But there's still me and you.

And the things that matter like

What we say and do

(chorus)

But what doesn't kill us

It makes us stronger.

People come together when we need it most

We'll build it back up and work together.

It won't take us long.

Just hold on Albany strong.

(bridge)

Together we'll stand as one. No one will be left alone. All we gotta do is just hold on

(chorus)

But what doesn't kill us

It makes us stronger.

People come together when we need it most

We'll build it back up and work together.

It won't take us long.

Just hold on Albany strong.

