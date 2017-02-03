Clinch County man listed as missing - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Clinch County man listed as missing

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Connect
Jake Conner (Source: GBI) Jake Conner (Source: GBI)
CLINCH CO., GA (WALB) -

Officials say that  Jacobe 'Jake' Dewitt Conner, 30, of Fargo, has not been seen since he was missed at his job site Wednesday, and now the GBI is helping find him.

He was reported missing by co-workers from his job site, near the intersection of Score Bridge Road and Plumb Bush Road near Homerville about 4:00PM. 

Conner is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall, and weighing approximately 250 pounds.  He was last seen wearing a “Conner Timber” dark gray shirt and uniform work pants.

A search of the area is being conducted by the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and local first responders. 

Anyone with information concerning Jacobe 'Jake' Dewitt Conner is asked to contact the Clinch County Sheriff’s office at (912) 487-5316, (912) 487-3250 or the GBI Douglas office at (912) 389-4103.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Fire Weather Forecast

    Fire Weather Forecast

    Wednesday, December 30 2015 11:51 PM EST2015-12-31 04:51:24 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-05-07 19:42:29 GMT

    Fire Weather Forecast May 7-8, 2017

    More >>

    Fire Weather Forecast May 7-8, 2017

    More >>

  • Andersonville NHS wants to be more inclusive

    Andersonville NHS wants to be more inclusive

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-05-07 15:00:29 GMT
    The park saw around 135,000 visitors in 2016 (Source:WALB)The park saw around 135,000 visitors in 2016 (Source:WALB)

    With the Andersonville National Historic Site bringing an economic boost to Sumter County, park officials want to attract even more guests. A National Park Service report shows that the site saw more than 135,000 guests in 2016.

    More >>

    With the Andersonville National Historic Site bringing an economic boost to Sumter County, park officials want to attract even more guests. A National Park Service report shows that the site saw more than 135,000 guests in 2016.

    More >>

  • ASU grads react to university changes

    ASU grads react to university changes

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-05-07 14:42:07 GMT
    Over 700 graduated from Albany State University this spring (Source:WALB)Over 700 graduated from Albany State University this spring (Source:WALB)

    On Saturday, May 6, 2017, hundreds of Albany State University graduates walked across the stage at the Albany Civic Center. WALB News 10 spoke to a former student and a new graduate about the changes coming to their Alma Mater.

    More >>

    On Saturday, May 6, 2017, hundreds of Albany State University graduates walked across the stage at the Albany Civic Center. WALB News 10 spoke to a former student and a new graduate about the changes coming to their Alma Mater.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly