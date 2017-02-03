Clinch County man listed as missing

Officials say that Jacobe 'Jake' Dewitt Conner, 30, of Fargo, has not been seen since he was missed at his job site Wednesday, and now the GBI is helping find him.

He was reported missing by co-workers from his job site, near the intersection of Score Bridge Road and Plumb Bush Road near Homerville about 4:00PM.

Conner is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall, and weighing approximately 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a “Conner Timber” dark gray shirt and uniform work pants.

A search of the area is being conducted by the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and local first responders.

Anyone with information concerning Jacobe 'Jake' Dewitt Conner is asked to contact the Clinch County Sheriff’s office at (912) 487-5316, (912) 487-3250 or the GBI Douglas office at (912) 389-4103.

