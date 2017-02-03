Tifton sees textile industry expansion

American Textile Co. broke ground on a new 384,000-square-foot-facility Thursday.

They already have three other facilities in Tift County.

The company expects to move in to their new building at the Magnolia Industrial Park on Oakridge Church Road this summer.

Elected officials joined the Tift County Development Authority to break ground Thursday on the company's newest facility.

American Textile makes quality mattress protectors, pillow protectors, bed pillows, comforters, and mattress pads sold in the United States and Canada. It is based in Pennsylvania.

with information from Frank Sayles, Jr.