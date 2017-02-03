Titletown watching Super Bowl LI very closely

Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, and one south Georgia city will be well represented in Houston.

Titletown is guaranteed to add a Super Bowl championship Sunday as two former football standouts in Valdosta will square off.

The Patriots are the favorite Sunday, and folks in Valdosta will certainly be rooting for a good game out of former Wildcat star Malcolm Mitchell. The rookie wideout has played well in New England this season.

Across the field will be Falcons starting right tackle Ryan Schraeder. It wasn't long ago the big man helped lead the Blazers to the 2012 national championship.

Win or lose, both guys are making their Titletown teams proud.

"[Mitchell] was wishing us well for the state championship. He's in a big week right now. That's super," says Valdosta head coach Alan Rodemaker. It's just great to be on that stage, and he's been such a great ambassador for our school system and our football program."

"We're proud of Ryan," says Valdosta State head coach Kerwin Bell. "I had a chance to talk to him on the phone this last week, and tell him how proud we are and how we brag about him."

Super Bowl 51 is just a few days away, and folks in Valdosta will be watching...even if with torn allegiances.

