More Albany talent joining Golden Rams

The Albany State Golden Rams were very happy with their National Signing Day haul Wednesday, especially with the talent brought in from south Georgia.

On Thursday, they added two more from their own backyard.

Dougherty's Terrius Whitehead and Monroe's Ted Harrold each signed their national letters of intent with the Golden Rams today. Harrold is a standout running back for the Tornadoes, while Whitehead did a little of everything for the Trojans. He'll likely play tight end for the Golden Rams.

Both very happy to stay home and win.

"I'm looking forward to getting a ring in my first year and every year," Whitehead says. "I want to win a national championship each year."

"What's better than home?" says Harrold. "It's not where you go. It's what you do when you get there."

Whitehead was joined by two Dougherty teammates also signing their national letters of intent. LB Keithtavious Cobey and WR Sewonjai Henderson will both attend Point University.

