DWS soccer standouts sign NLIs

National Signing Day is for much more than just American football.

Four Deerfield-Windsor soccer standouts will play at the college level.

Grant Wollam is heading to Wofford, while Rachel Sullivan will play at Siena College. Knights career goal leader Parker Morgan is off to Columbus State, while Kendyll Freeman is Covenant College bound.

"It just feels like everything's off my chest. I don't have to worry about it anymore," says Morgan. "I'm just ready to be there."

"It's real exciting, just for all my friends and family to be here as I take the next step in life," Freeman says. "I'm super excited."

For all four, this day has been a long time coming.

"It's a great day. Wofford is the place to follow my dreams," Wollam says. "I've always wanted to play in college, play Division I soccer. Now I've finally gotten there."

"I've been dreaming of signing since I was a little girl," says Sullivan. "I've always wanted to play soccer in college. It was never really an option not to."

Head coach Aly Joslin says this is a special class for him, as all these players started in the program in his first year nine seasons ago.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.