Girls Inc, Girl Scouts reschedules annual Daddy Daughter Dance - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Girls Inc, Girl Scouts reschedules annual Daddy Daughter Dance

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
Connect
Girls Inc. Executive Director Wilena McClain (Source: WALB) Girls Inc. Executive Director Wilena McClain (Source: WALB)
Girl Scouts Assistant Director Sandy Wingard (Source: WALB) Girl Scouts Assistant Director Sandy Wingard (Source: WALB)
Last year's Daddy Daughter Dance. (Source: WALB) Last year's Daddy Daughter Dance. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Girls Inc. and Girl Scouts of Albany rescheduled their 18th annual Daddy Daughter Dance. 

Organizers wanted to give parents who were affected by January's severe weather more time to prepare. 

Girls Inc staff said nearly 20 of their girls were impacted by the storm.

And Girl Scouts also had a few families hurting as well. 

Another change this year will be the location.

In previous years, the dance was held at the Civic Center.

"We wanted our focus right now for Girls Inc and Girl Scouts to help our community and our neighbors after the devastating storms and tornadoes that impacted us in the month of January. There's still a lot more to do," said Girls Inc. Executive Director Wilena McClain.

"We're hoping to at least surpass our 800 number. In the past and previous years, we've gone up to 2,800," said Girl Scouts Assistant Director Sandy Wingard.

The Daddy Daughter Dance is rescheduled for March 11th at Albany State University's West Campus in the Cavaliers Arena. 

The tickets prices are listed below: 

$40 - Dinner/Dance (5:30 - 7:00 p.m.)

$25 - Dance (7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.) 

$10 for each additional daughter. 

The dinner and dance tickets are available until February 24th. 

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Gov. Deal gives VSU commencement speech, protesters talk campus carry law

    Gov. Deal gives VSU commencement speech, protesters talk campus carry law

    Saturday, May 6 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-05-07 02:34:54 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Governor Nathan Deal made his way to Valdosta Saturday to give the keynote address at Valdosta State University's 2017 Spring Commencement Ceremony. More than 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students were recognized at the school's two ceremonies Friday night and Saturday night.

    More >>

    Governor Nathan Deal made his way to Valdosta Saturday to give the keynote address at Valdosta State University's 2017 Spring Commencement Ceremony. More than 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students were recognized at the school's two ceremonies Friday night and Saturday night.

    More >>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.31"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -1.63".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.31"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -1.63".

    More >>

  • Fire Weather Forecast

    Fire Weather Forecast

    Wednesday, December 30 2015 11:51 PM EST2015-12-31 04:51:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-05-06 22:26:31 GMT

    Fire Weather Forecast May 6, 2017

    More >>

    Fire Weather Forecast May 6, 2017

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly