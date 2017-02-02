Girls Inc, Girl Scouts reschedules annual Daddy Daughter Dance

Girls Inc. and Girl Scouts of Albany rescheduled their 18th annual Daddy Daughter Dance.

Organizers wanted to give parents who were affected by January's severe weather more time to prepare.

Girls Inc staff said nearly 20 of their girls were impacted by the storm.

And Girl Scouts also had a few families hurting as well.

Another change this year will be the location.

In previous years, the dance was held at the Civic Center.

"We wanted our focus right now for Girls Inc and Girl Scouts to help our community and our neighbors after the devastating storms and tornadoes that impacted us in the month of January. There's still a lot more to do," said Girls Inc. Executive Director Wilena McClain.

"We're hoping to at least surpass our 800 number. In the past and previous years, we've gone up to 2,800," said Girl Scouts Assistant Director Sandy Wingard.

The Daddy Daughter Dance is rescheduled for March 11th at Albany State University's West Campus in the Cavaliers Arena.

The tickets prices are listed below:

$40 - Dinner/Dance (5:30 - 7:00 p.m.)

$25 - Dance (7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.)

$10 for each additional daughter.

The dinner and dance tickets are available until February 24th.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.