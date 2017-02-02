Statesboro contractor delivers convoy of storm cleanup equipment

Ellis Wood Contracting arrived this afternoon in Albany with more than 30 heavy pieces of equipment, from front loaders to bucket trucks to pick up storm debris. (Source: WALB)

The company is working with the Georgia State Patrol to identify hard hit areas like Radium Springs and Holly Drive.

They have 50 employees on the ground picking up massive trees from the side of the road and taking them to dump sites.

"It's not the first time this company has done it. It's so many disasters in the past, they're just an awesome friend to communities as well as law enforcement and we're proud to help them out and that's what the troopers are doing here today," said GSP Captain Buddy Johnson.

Ellis Wood Contracting will be in town for the next three days, and are not charging for their work.

