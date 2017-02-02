Good neighbor gives bikes to kids after storm destroys home

Family of three loses everything after deadly tornado. (Source: WALB)

As they raced down the dirt driveway on their new bikes, once a path of destruction, was now a thrill for these kids.

And the excitement was written on Savannah Gay's face.

"I was really happy," said Savannah.

These John Deere bikes were a symbolism of hope after the deadly tornado took everything they owned.

"I was really scared but I knew that God was going to watch over us," said Sawyer Gay.

The family hunkered down in the bathroom.

"In the tub there the three of us," said Samantha Gay.

A traumatic experience for Samantha and her kids will never forget.

"I prayed over my babies the whole time that he would just protect them and he did," said Samantha.

Powerful winds ripped the roof off, part of the wall was gone on the side of the house and the barn was tore up.

And the trail of devastation stretched for 13 miles, leaving the small community in ruins.

Tracy Boyd was the good Samaritan who turned these kids' frowns upside down

"Parents go through a survival mode when something like this happens. Kids don't have that instinct a lot of times and their scared. They're more scared then the adult," said Boyd.

She found out about the family from a Facebook post.

"Bicycles always make people happy so as I kid I can remember the first thing I wanted to see in the living room was a bicycle at Christmas time," said Boyd.

"People bringing things to brighten my kids day that's heartwarming," said Samantha.

And it was the random act of kindness that's the silver lining in such destitute times.

Samantha Gay said she's not sure what she would've done if it wasn't for generous folks like Tracy Boyd.

