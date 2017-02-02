Albany church serves as shelter, hands out supplies - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany church serves as shelter, hands out supplies

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
The church handed out shovels (Source:WALB) The church handed out shovels (Source:WALB)
The church serves as a shelter (Source:WALB) The church serves as a shelter (Source:WALB)
Kevin Moore, Pastor (Source:WALB) Kevin Moore, Pastor (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

One  Albany church is giving storm victims the tools they need to clean up damage.

Bethel AME Church handed out shovels, rakes and tarps to those in need. 

The group also serves meals as a day shelter, open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pastor Kevin Moore said church members plan to help storm victims for the long run. 

"We're starting to realize that it is best for us to do things in spurts," said Moore. "One of the people said to me that we're going to need this again. You know, they are going to need care packages again in the future." 

Moore said other churches in the AME network are also helping.

