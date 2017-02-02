Storm-related occupants decrease at Albany hotel

An Albany hotel is seeing a steady decrease in storm related occupants.

Merry Acres Inn Owner Bo Henry said he attributes the ease in customers to power restoration and out-of-town workers leaving Albany.

He said the stories occupants have told him have been touching.

Henry adds that he's been delighted to see the community come together to help.

"The people of Albany stepped up in so many ways," said Henry. "From citizens to government to organizations, everybody has stepped up and done an amazing job."

Henry said some employees at Merry Acres Inn were also affected by the storm.

