FEMA urges victims to register of assistance

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Many Dougherty County people said they were concerned that storm victims have nowhere to live.

Around 40 people attended a city and county town hall on the tornado recovery Thursday night.

FEMA announced they have already given out more than $1 million in grants for assistance.

More money is available for storm victims, but FEMA stressed people need to register.

People at the town hall offered suggestions to problems such as lack of housing, like opening up empty college dorm rooms to storm victims.

"Some of the things I heard tonight sound really good," said Curtis Fluker. "But when you get to the practical part of it, it's just not feasible at this time."

"Local emergency management of the state of Georgia want to hear what people's needs are so can try to tailor the response to meet the individual need," said FEMA representative John Mills. "Everyone's situation is unique. Every family is a little bit different, their exact needs are a little bit different. That's why we want to continue to hear from people."

FEMA individual assistance was made available after the town hall. 

To register for FEMA either call 1-(800) 621-3362 or visit the FEMA website.

