GSP: We'll be here to help after State of Emergency ends

Georgia State Patrol says they will stick around to help after the State of Emergency ends. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia State Patrol said that storm survivors don't have to worry about the State of Emergency declaration ending, they will be here to continue offering protection.

Troopers said that many state law enforcement officers will be leaving, after the Governor's State of Emergency declaration ended on February 1 at 11: 59 p.m.

But troopers said that they are staying on the job, to continue patrolling storm damaged areas.

"Resources may leave town but this resource won't. Georgia State Patrol will be here. We'll continue to help and assist the counties, the cities, and the county police department and whoever else calls upon us. That's just our job, it's what we do," explained Captain Buddy Johnson with GSP.

Troopers said they will continue to sublimate local law enforcement guarding against looters in storm damaged areas, where residents have not been able to return.

