Cook Co. Health Department offers free tetanus shots to volunteers

Volunteers helping with storm cleanup in Cook County can get a free tetanus shot. (Source: WALB)

The Cook County Health Department is offering free tetanus shots to volunteers helping with storm cleanup.

The Adel-Cook County Chamber of Commerce posted the news about the free vaccine on its Facebook page on Thursday, thanking everyone who has helped the community in this time of need.

The shots are being offered at the Cook County Health Department located at 204 North Parrish Avenue.

The department is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Cook County Health Department at (229) 896-3030.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.