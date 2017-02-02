Crisp's Felton denies Auburn report

Is Crisp County head coach Shelton Felton following Cougars star Markaviest Bryant to Auburn?

He says no. A Rivals report says yes.

"There's nothing to it," Felton told WALB Thursday night.

Rivals reported Thursday Felton is expected to be hired as a defensive analyst at Auburn. Crisp County's star defensive lineman Bryant signed with Auburn on National Signing Day, spurning Georgia, Alabama, and LSU in favor of the Tigers.

A Crisp County alum, Felton led the Cougars to a 13-1 record and the state semifinals in 2016. It was his second season as Cougars head coach.

Felton says he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.

"I'm going to be at Crisp County until they send me packing," he says.

