SBA to help businesses recover

There are new details on how the small business administration can help businesses impacted by the two recent storms.

Bob Prince owns the Barber Shop on Palmyra Road. He's been in businesses for 26 years.

After the January 2nd storms, he lost power for a week, a similar instance to when he lost power during the flood of '94.

He said he and other barbers lost an estimated two-thousand dollars during that time, so he called FEMA for help.

A representative from the small business association said because he's registered with FEMA, they can help too at the business recovery center.

"We'll be more than happy to answer your questions, point you in the right direction and give you that one on one personal interaction," said SBA Public Affairs specialist Briana Turner.

"They sent me an application in the mail this morning. I don't know what it's going to mean, but that's what I'm after is some recuperation of some funds that we lost," said Prince.

The business recovery center is located at 125 Pine Avenue in Albany.

Businesses with physical damage can possibly receive loans for up to $2 million with a pay-back period of 30 years.

If your business didn't have physical damage, the company can still give you a working capital loan.

