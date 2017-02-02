Seminole Co. students make lunches for storm victims - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Volunteers have come near and far of all ages to help storm victims in Dougherty County. 

On Thursday a group of elementary students came all the way from Seminole County to help out. 

Twenty five students from the Seminole County Elementary school's gifted program fluffed bags and prepared sandwiches at the First Baptist Church of Albany. 

It's something the church has been doing almost every day since the first storms hit on January 2nd. 

They've averaged 700 to 800 lunches a day.

Pastor Butch Knight said they've had volunteers come from all over, but having the kids there on Thursday was special. 

"It's just tremendous. I appreciate their teachers and the parents for all being aware of what is going on and wanting them to be a part of it. It's really neat to see them plug in," said Knight. "They've done super." 

Next week the church will start putting together boxes of foods for displaced families. 

If you want to help you can drop off canned vegetables, fruits and meats or snacks at the church, 145 Oakland Parkway. 

