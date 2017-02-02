DWS students help their DCSS peers

South Georgia students are collecting needed supplies for their peers who lost everything in the tornadoes January 22.

Students at Deerfield Windsor's lower school have large boxes full of brand-new book-bags, paper, and other supplies.

They are collecting personal hygiene items, diapers, and even khaki uniform bottoms for Dougherty County school children.

Every child we spoke with had seen the destruction on the news, or even in person.

Fifth grader Gabrielle Harris said, "We know a lot of kids are having a rough time with their houses, and we just want to help out with them."

Wilder Etheridge, also in the fifth grade, said "I think the community all should jump in and help each other, and give them stuff they don't have, and they need."

The Deerfield student body got to work to help families in need after the first destructive storm blew through on January 2, making 600 comfort bags for storm victims.

Those were distributed to people staying in the shelters, and in other hard-hit parts of the city.

