Crews making progress with debris cleanup after first round of s - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Crews making progress with debris cleanup after first round of storms

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
Connect
Crews are continuing to clear debris from the first storm that hit the area. (Source: WALB) Crews are continuing to clear debris from the first storm that hit the area. (Source: WALB)
And, the quicker the debris is picked up, the more the costs to the city are reimbursed by FEMA. (Source: WALB) And, the quicker the debris is picked up, the more the costs to the city are reimbursed by FEMA. (Source: WALB)
Albany Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson (Source: WALB) Albany Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A month after the first round of damaging storms tore through Albany, progress is being made and seen on streets across the city.

Crews are picking up between 12,000 and 13,000 cubic yards of debris a day.

And, the quicker the debris is picked up, the more the costs to the city are reimbursed by FEMA.

In fact, 80 percent of the costs will be paid by FEMA for debris picked up in the first 120 days, which makes it even more important for people to separate trees, limbs and leaves from construction debris.

"The public needs to know that the accelerated schedule that we are with, with FEMA, to try to get the maximum amount of reimbursement is contingent on the fact that it is a clean debris pile. They are going to run it through the tub grinders, and they are going to have a beneficial end-use, they are going to recycle it. But, they can't do that if they have got metal, plastic, storm damage in there. They can't do it," said Albany Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson.

Roberson said  that people have done a good job separating the trash from the natural storm debris, and they haven't run into much trouble with co-mingling.

It's estimated there is one million cubic yards of debris in Albany from the January 2nd storm.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Gov. Deal gives VSU commencement speech, protesters talk campus carry law

    Gov. Deal gives VSU commencement speech, protesters talk campus carry law

    Saturday, May 6 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-05-07 02:34:54 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Governor Nathan Deal made his way to Valdosta Saturday to give the keynote address at Valdosta State University's 2017 Spring Commencement Ceremony. More than 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students were recognized at the school's two ceremonies Friday night and Saturday night.

    More >>

    Governor Nathan Deal made his way to Valdosta Saturday to give the keynote address at Valdosta State University's 2017 Spring Commencement Ceremony. More than 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students were recognized at the school's two ceremonies Friday night and Saturday night.

    More >>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.31"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -1.63".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.31"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -1.63".

    More >>

  • Fire Weather Forecast

    Fire Weather Forecast

    Wednesday, December 30 2015 11:51 PM EST2015-12-31 04:51:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-05-06 22:26:31 GMT

    Fire Weather Forecast May 6, 2017

    More >>

    Fire Weather Forecast May 6, 2017

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly