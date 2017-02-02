Crews making progress with debris cleanup after first round of storms

And, the quicker the debris is picked up, the more the costs to the city are reimbursed by FEMA. (Source: WALB)

A month after the first round of damaging storms tore through Albany, progress is being made and seen on streets across the city.

Crews are picking up between 12,000 and 13,000 cubic yards of debris a day.

In fact, 80 percent of the costs will be paid by FEMA for debris picked up in the first 120 days, which makes it even more important for people to separate trees, limbs and leaves from construction debris.

"The public needs to know that the accelerated schedule that we are with, with FEMA, to try to get the maximum amount of reimbursement is contingent on the fact that it is a clean debris pile. They are going to run it through the tub grinders, and they are going to have a beneficial end-use, they are going to recycle it. But, they can't do that if they have got metal, plastic, storm damage in there. They can't do it," said Albany Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson.

Roberson said that people have done a good job separating the trash from the natural storm debris, and they haven't run into much trouble with co-mingling.

It's estimated there is one million cubic yards of debris in Albany from the January 2nd storm.

