Security footage shows tornado whipping through Cordele

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
CORDELE, GA (WALB) -

A Cordele business caught a tornado on camera on Sunday, January 22.

The National Weather Service determined it was an EF-0 tornado that formed in Crisp County.

The video, recorded on a security camera owned by K&M Auto Parts, shows cars driving on 7th Street at 3:56 p.m. that afternoon. 

Click here to watch the video.

During the video, you can see wind whipping in that tornado, spreading debris and rain.

"It took half the roof off, damaged a lot of structure outside, tore our 60-foot steel shelter down," said Wayne Mathis, the store's manager.

Mathis gave us the footage that recorded the storm for a little more than 20 seconds.

"Homes were destroyed," said Maj. John Wiggins with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office. "Trees fell in homes and destroyed roofs in this area and in other areas."

READ MORE: Sheriffs share donations for South Georgia storm victims

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was about 300 yards wide and traveled a little more than 7 miles through Crisp County.

"You had businesses down on 7th Street that the wind just took the roof off of them."

In the Shady Lane mobile home park just down the road from the auto parts store, some homes still had tarps on them a week and a half later.

Thursday, piles of debris sat next to some homes which Maj. Wiggins said the storm knocked off their foundation.

K&M Auto Parts has everything repaired now. Mathis said that's thanks to nothing but the community.
   
"We had a lot of customers come by (and ask) if we need a helping hand to move stuff or put tarps up, or dry up water or anything."

Maj. Wiggins said while the damage is no joke, he and Mathis count their county as blessed.

"The other towns are worse than we are, so we just count our lucky stars that we weren't hit quite as bad as the others," said Maj. Wiggins.

Even though K&M Auto Parts had tornado damage itself, the business donated bar oil, gloves and hardhats to help in Albany as well.

