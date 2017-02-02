Security footage shows tornado whipping through Cordele

"Homes were destroyed," said Maj. John Wiggins with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office. (Source: WALB)

A Cordele business caught a tornado on camera on Sunday, January 22.

The video, recorded on a security camera owned by K&M Auto Parts, shows cars driving on 7th Street at 3:56 p.m. that afternoon.

During the video, you can see wind whipping in that tornado, spreading debris and rain.

Mathis gave us the footage that recorded the storm for a little more than 20 seconds.

"Homes were destroyed," said Maj. John Wiggins with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office. "Trees fell in homes and destroyed roofs in this area and in other areas."

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was about 300 yards wide and traveled a little more than 7 miles through Crisp County.

"You had businesses down on 7th Street that the wind just took the roof off of them."

In the Shady Lane mobile home park just down the road from the auto parts store, some homes still had tarps on them a week and a half later.

Thursday, piles of debris sat next to some homes which Maj. Wiggins said the storm knocked off their foundation.

K&M Auto Parts has everything repaired now. Mathis said that's thanks to nothing but the community.



"We had a lot of customers come by (and ask) if we need a helping hand to move stuff or put tarps up, or dry up water or anything."

Maj. Wiggins said while the damage is no joke, he and Mathis count their county as blessed.

"The other towns are worse than we are, so we just count our lucky stars that we weren't hit quite as bad as the others," said Maj. Wiggins.

Even though K&M Auto Parts had tornado damage itself, the business donated bar oil, gloves and hardhats to help in Albany as well.

