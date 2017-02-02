IRS extends filing deadline for those impacted by storms

The IRS is extending the deadline to file for people who were affected by January's storms. (Source: WALB)

The IRS is giving you extra time to file your taxes if you were impacted by storms last month.

A representative from the IRS said that they want storm victims to focus on rebuilding their lives.

A filing extension has been granted for storm victims in Berrien, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Turner and Wilcox Counties.

The filing deadline has been extended to May 31.

This applies for people who reside or have a business in those counties.

"Keep your receipts. Of course, if you get any insurance reimbursement, anything outside of that you can take off as a deduction on your taxes," said Media Relations Specialist Mark Green with the IRS.

Green said that you can take that casualty and loss deduction this year or go back to the prior year.

He said if you go back to the prior year, you will more than likely receive a refund.

