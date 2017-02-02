City employees in Moultrie participate in fitness challenge - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

City employees in Moultrie participate in fitness challenge

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

Employees at city hall in Moultrie are challenging themselves to live healthier life styles.

Each employee is participating in a 12-week weight loss program.

"We discussed health care cost and things we could do to help benefit that as a whole," said Marcie Meadows, Human Resources.

They work out at the Elev8 gym downtown several times a week.

So far the group as a whole has lost 210 pounds in the first week.

"I'm loving it, im surprised at my own self. I've seen the benefits that's its had for the others that have been in it for awhile so I thought why not go for it," said Beverly Carter, Customer Service Rep.

"Its a 12 week plan, we're really hoping everyone loses 12 pounds and if all 55 people lose 12 pounds we will be very successful," said Pete Dillard, City Manager.

Each participant received a tshirt and a fitness tracker.

