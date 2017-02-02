HELP HERE: Red Cross in urgent need of blood donations

Shea Register, hopes southwest Georgia will come together to replenish the nationwide blood supply (Source: WALB)

If you want to donate blood, there are multiple opportunities across southwest Georgia over the next few weeks. (Source: Raycom Media)

The American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia is holding a blood drive on Monday, at the Albany Mall from 10:00AM until 3:00PM.

Blood is needed for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. But organizers say that only 30 to 40 people typically participate in Red Cross blood drives.

"The blood will help is here in Dougherty and Lee County, as well as the people up north who are still canceling blood drives due to snow, storms that type of thing," said Shea Register, Blood Services Account Manager.

Their goal is to have at least 40 donors on Monday, which could save 120 lives.

The American Red Cross is in an urgent need to replenish their blood supply, because they were forced to cancel 285 blood drives in 30 states.

The cancellations are caused by snow storms and other severe weather events that prevent the blood drives from happening.

This results in a loss of about 11,000 donations that could save 33,000 lives. While the Red Cross is in need of all blood types, but some types are in need more than others.

"Type O positive is the most common blood type and can be transfused to Rh positive patients of any blood type. That's why it is so important for those O positive donors to come out. As well as the O negative donors who can give to everybody," said Register.

You can click HERE to find out when a blood drive is happening near you.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

2/3/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Porterfield Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road, Albany

2/6/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Albany Mall, 2601 Dawson Road, Albany

2/16/2017: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, 417 Third Avenue Albany

2/23/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Westover High School, 2600 Partridge Lane Albany

2/28/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Porterfield Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road Albany

2/28/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Margaret Jones Library, 205 East Pope St. Sylvester

3/8/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., ASU West Student Center 2400 Gillionville Road, Albany

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.