Thomas County football player taking talents to Albany

A Thomas County high school football player is taking his talents to Albany.

Kelias Williams signed to Albany State University during national signing day on Wednesday.

After a torn ACL injury had him out for 8 months he said he still remained hopeful that an opportunity would arise.

Now he says he's excited for his friends and family to continue to watch him play.

"Its exciting to know I have family that can come watch me. Its a great feeling I've been waiting for this all my life." said Williams.

Williams was one of four students from Thomas County that participated in the signing event yesterday.

