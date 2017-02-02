Nearly completed Adel Zaxby's looks for employees

The Zaxby's being built in Adel is almost finished, and the company is looking to hire 40 new team members. (Source: Zaxby's corporate logo)

The Zaxby's being built in Adel is almost finished, and the company is looking to hire 40 new team members.

According to Zaxby's, the restaurant will be on 911 West Fourth Street.

Interested applicants can apply in person from February 6-8th from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the store.

The restaurant is slated to open in March.

