Nearly completed Adel Zaxby's looks for employees

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
The Zaxby's being built in Adel is almost finished, and the company is looking to hire 40 new team members.
ADEL, GA (WALB) -

The Zaxby's being built in Adel is almost finished, and the company is looking to hire 40 new team members. 

According to Zaxby's, the restaurant will be on 911 West Fourth Street. 

Interested applicants can apply in person from February 6-8th from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the store.

The restaurant is slated to open in March. 

