M.A.R.C. opens following Red Cross shelter closing

The Red Cross shelter at the Albany Civic Center has officially closed its doors.

Although there were still 53 people at the shelter Wednesday night, representatives with the Red Cross said they will be working to get those people help, starting with a multi-agency resource center, also known as M.A.R.C.

"A tree had come down through my bedroom and I looked up at the sky," Johnson Road resident Horace Gardner said.

For Gardner, the past two weeks have been anything but easy. After the tree came through his house on January 22, he had to move out.

"It was an act of nature, there is nothing I can do about it," Gardner explained. "The house isn't livable."

He's been getting by, living in the Red Cross shelter at the Albany Civic Center, until it closed its doors on Thursday.

"It was the best I could do. And they closed it today so I left this morning," said Gardner.

So he made his way to the new multi-agency resource center to figure out his next steps.

"This is essentially a one stop shop where victims of the storms can come and access all of the help they may need," explained Red Cross Public Affairs volunteer Monique Knight.

Knight is a Red Cross Public Affairs volunteer from San Diego.

She said that now that the shelter is closed the M.A.R.C. will help people find long-term care.

"Folks are going to need long-term relief and we know that no, one agency can do this alone," said Knight.

From FEMA representatives, to Red Cross volunteers, to the Salvation Army and NAACP, the center is designed to help people on a one-on-one basis.

"The ambassador walks with them to each and every agency in the room to ensure they get all the resources they need to help in the long-term recovery process," Knight explained.

Knight said the hope is that all of the different needs will be met and that although the shelter is closed now, there will be a better tomorrow.

"By partnering with multiple agencies we know that we'll be able to better meet the needs of everyone who's affected," Knight said.

The M.A.R.C. is located at 2602 Dawson Road in Albany and will be open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

