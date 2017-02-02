M.A.R.C. opens following Red Cross shelter closing

Governor Nathan Deal made his way to Valdosta Saturday to give the keynote address at Valdosta State University's 2017 Spring Commencement Ceremony. More than 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students were recognized at the school's two ceremonies Friday night and Saturday night.More >>
Governor Nathan Deal made his way to Valdosta Saturday to give the keynote address at Valdosta State University's 2017 Spring Commencement Ceremony. More than 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students were recognized at the school's two ceremonies Friday night and Saturday night.More >>
Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.31"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -1.63".More >>
Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.31"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -1.63".More >>
Fire Weather Forecast May 6, 2017More >>
Fire Weather Forecast May 6, 2017More >>
People gathered in Northeast Albany to remember a former school teacher. Brittany’s 2nd Annual Spring Fling took place on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Chehaw Park. Brittany Kerfoot was a second grade teacher at Lake Park Elementary. She died in a plane crash last year.More >>
People gathered in Northeast Albany to remember a former school teacher. Brittany’s 2nd Annual Spring Fling took place on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Chehaw Park. Brittany Kerfoot was a second grade teacher at Lake Park Elementary. She died in a plane crash last year.More >>
According to Sylvester Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Washington, one person was injured and another person was taken into custody after an armed robbery Friday night.More >>
According to Sylvester Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Washington, one person was injured and another person was taken into custody after an armed robbery Friday night.More >>