Former Meigs mayor found guilty on all counts - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Former Meigs mayor found guilty on all counts

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
Linda Harris, former Meigs mayor. (Source: WALB) Linda Harris, former Meigs mayor. (Source: WALB)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Former Meigs Mayor Linda Harris was found guilty on all counts, of theft by taking, and violation of oath of an office by a public official, Friday afternoon in Thomasville.

Harris was arrested in October of 2015 taking $80 in cash as payment for city services.

She was also arrested in April of 2014 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Investigators say that she was accused of making threatening gestures and remarks toward fellow city officials, including the city clerk.

According to officials she could serve one to five years for the felony charge of violation of oath of an office.

Her sentencing is scheduled for March 23rd.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Phoebe hosts "graduation party" for NICU patients

    Phoebe hosts "graduation party" for NICU patients

    Sunday, May 7 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-05-07 22:50:15 GMT
    The party was held at the Chehaw Creekside Center (Source:WALB)The party was held at the Chehaw Creekside Center (Source:WALB)

    Some of Phoebe Putney Hospital’s youngest patients received a special celebration Sunday and their parents received some hope as well. Families from across South Georgia came together at Chehaw’s Creekside Center for a special graduation party sponsored by Aflac

    More >>

    Some of Phoebe Putney Hospital’s youngest patients received a special celebration Sunday and their parents received some hope as well. Families from across South Georgia came together at Chehaw’s Creekside Center for a special graduation party sponsored by Aflac

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Memorial scholarship reaches $55,000

    UPDATE: Memorial scholarship reaches $55,000

    Sunday, May 7 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-05-07 21:53:27 GMT
    Lee was part of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the University of North Georgia (Source:Colin Marney)Lee was part of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the University of North Georgia (Source:Colin Marney)

    More than $55,000 and counting will go toward a scholarship fund honoring a fallen South Georgia army ranger. First Lieutenant Weston Lee died last month after an IED detonated during a patrol in Iraq.Georgia. 

    More >>

    More than $55,000 and counting will go toward a scholarship fund honoring a fallen South Georgia army ranger. First Lieutenant Weston Lee died last month after an IED detonated during a patrol in Iraq.Georgia. 

    More >>

  • Fire Weather Forecast

    Fire Weather Forecast

    Wednesday, December 30 2015 11:51 PM EST2015-12-31 04:51:24 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-05-07 19:42:29 GMT

    Fire Weather Forecast May 7-8, 2017

    More >>

    Fire Weather Forecast May 7-8, 2017

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly