Former Meigs mayor found guilty on all counts

Former Meigs Mayor Linda Harris was found guilty on all counts, of theft by taking, and violation of oath of an office by a public official, Friday afternoon in Thomasville.

Harris was arrested in October of 2015 taking $80 in cash as payment for city services.

She was also arrested in April of 2014 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Investigators say that she was accused of making threatening gestures and remarks toward fellow city officials, including the city clerk.

According to officials she could serve one to five years for the felony charge of violation of oath of an office.

Her sentencing is scheduled for March 23rd.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.