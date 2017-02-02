VSU students protest immigration ban

According to organizers, the march was to show support to the Muslim community and peacefully protest the ban. (Source: WALB)

Students and faculty members gathered at VSU Thursday to protest the immigration ban. (Source: WALB)

Students and faculty members gathered at VSU Thursday to protest the immigration ban.

"The Muslim ban has got to go! Hey hey! Ho ho! The Muslim ban has got to go!" folks chanted as they walked down Valdosta State University's campus.

The executive order, signed by President Trump, puts a 90 day halt on immigration of citizens from seven countries.

"We just don't believe that anyone should be treated differently. This is America, we have freedom of religion. We shouldn't be pushing people out because of their religion," said organizer Brittany Roark.

According to university officials, faculty and students on campus are not directly impacted by the ban.

